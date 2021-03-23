‘Landscapers’: David Thewlis Joins Olivia Colman In HBO/Sky Limited Series

Fargo actor David Thewlis is to star opposite Olivia Colman in HBO and Sky’s limited series Landscapers, which tells the story of a couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in a back garden.

Produced by Sister, in association with Colman’s South of the River Pictures, the darkly comic four-part series is currently in production in the UK. Flowers helmer and Giri/Haji actor Will Sharpe is directing, as previously revealed by Deadline.

Landscapers is set in the northern English city of Nottingham and is inspired by real-life events. Created and written by debut screenwriter Ed Sinclair, it is billed as an exploration of love and fantasy. Thewlis and Colman star as husband and wife Susan and Christopher Edwards.

As the investigation moves forward, inspired by Susan’s obsession with old Westerns and classic cinema, the fantasists cast themselves as Hollywood heroes in narratives of their own invention. Powered by Susan’s extraordinary imagination, Susan and Chris’s fantasy world provides a much-needed sanctuary from real-world horrors and their own clawing guilt but also threatens to undo them completely.

Rounding out the cast are Kate O’Flynn (Happy-Go-Lucky), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), Samuel Anderson (The History Boys), Karl Johnson (Hot Fuzz), Felicity Montagu (I’m Alan Partridge) and Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie).

Serena Thompson is the executive producer for Sky, while Jane Featherstone and Chris Fry will executive produce for Sister alongside Sinclair, Sharpe and Colman. Katie Carpenter produces. The series is made in association with Sky Studios.