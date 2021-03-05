Lance Waldroup Dies: Discovery’s ‘Moonshiners’ Reality Series Star Was 30

Lance Waldroup, a bootlegger featured on the early seasons of Discovery’s reality series Moonshiners, died Feb. 25 at his home in Robbinsville, North Carolina. His father, Jeff, who also appeared on the show, said he was 30-years-old and the cause of death was unclear.

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup,” said a Facebook post by Discovery on the Moonshiners official page. “An adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners, Lance was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of ‘shine to new heights. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

The younger Waldroup appeared in several early seasons of the show with his father, leaning the ancient art of distilling from his father. In addition to moonshine, he also distilled absinthe and scotch.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial fund. The page said the younger Waldroup was a recovering drug addict who had turned his life around after going to rehab.

A native of Graham County, Waldroup was the son of Jeff and Lynn Cape Waldroup of Robbinsville.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lindsey Waldroup, who died at age 11, and his brother, Lamar Waldroup, who died at age 20.

Survivors includes his parents, his maternal grandparents, Bobby Cape and Edna Sue Hooper, and his paternal grandparents, William Phillip and Laqueta Joy Hooper Waldroup. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Cedar Cliff Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM prior to the service. The Reverends Daniel Stewart and Mickey Stewart will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Carver Cemetery.

A new Moonshiners spinoff docuseries is premiering Tuesday on Discovery+, Moonshiners: Smoke Ring.