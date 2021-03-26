Laemmle Theatres Reopening LA-Area Arthouses, Including Brand-New Multiplex In Santa Clarita

More good news for the arthouse scene, Laemmle Theatres is reopening six of its eight Los Angeles-based cinemas on April 9.

This includes the long-awaited brand new seven-plex in Old Town Newhall up in Santa Clarita, CA. Longtime general managers are being rehired with new and returning staff members being trained.

In compliance with the CinemaSafe protocols developed by the National Association of Theatre Operators, Laemmle Theatres will be refitted with safety measures — including enhanced ventilation systems, reserved seating to ensure physical distancing, plexiglass barriers, hydrogen peroxide fogger machines, hand-sanitizing stations, plentiful personal protective equipment, and devices to make customer/staff interactions contact-free.

The historic chain, which opted not to sell during the pre-pandemic and remain family-owned, will reopen its Glendale theater in May and its Town Center in Encino even earlier, pending resolution of lease negotiations.

“It’s been a tough year on so many fronts,” said Greg Laemmle in a statement. “If you had asked me in March of 2020 whether we could survive being closed for over a year, I would probably say that it would not be possible. And yet, here we are. We’ve received some support from the government via the PPP program, and we hope to receive more when the SBA finally opens up for applications under the Shuttered Venue Operating Grant program. Call it a leap of faith that we are moving ahead even without the full knowledge of how it will all work out.”

In regards to the new Newhall locale Jay Reisbaum, EVP of Laemmle Theatres said “there was great excitement and anticipation for the opening of our latest addition to the Laemmle family of theatres, this time in Santa Clarita. Construction was completed on our Laemmle Newhall 7 Cinema over summer 2020. It stands as an important arts and entertainment anchor to the Old Newhall district and we could not be more proud of the finished product. The City of Santa Clarita and our neighbors at Newhall Crossings have been instrumental at making this landmark project a reality. It has been a longtime dream for our patrons to come and park in the city parking structure, enjoy shopping or a meal on Main Street and enjoy the best in Laemmle Cinema.”

Newhall, which has boomed with new home rebuilds over the last 20 years, has been in need of a new cinema with its two Regals in Canyon Country and the Valencia Town Center in desperate need of refurbishing. Those Regals will be reopening in time for Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong next Friday.

This weekend reps the second weekend of L.A. theaters being reopened after a year of shutdown due to Covid.