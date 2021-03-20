Skip to main content
David A. Goodman Talks Agency Fight & Pandemic Impact: The Deadline Q&A
L.A. Public Health Covid-19 Report: 56 New Deaths, 521 New Positive Cases

Downtown Los Angeles
AP

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 56 new deaths resulting from Covid-19, and 521 new positive cases.

While the latest figures show that Covid-19 case rates, hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. continue to fall, new cases and deaths shared today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

Today’s Public Health report brings L.A. County to a total of 1,213,784 identified cases of Covid-19, and 22,777 deaths.

At time of reporting, 827 L.A. County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 27% of these individuals are currently in the ICU. Test results have now been made available to more than 6 million individuals, with 19% of tests coming in positive.

21 of the people whose deaths were reported today were over the age of 80. 19 of those who passed away fell between the ages of 65 and 79, with 13 between ages 50 and 64, and three between 30 and 49.

For Public Health, it was important to note that younger individuals are those who continue to drive Covid-19 transmission in the County. While 93% of today’s reported deaths involved people over the age of 50, 70% of new cases came from individuals under that age.

“Many younger people are out socializing with non-household members, raising concerns that asymptomatic young people are unknowingly helping to spread the virus to more vulnerable people. Though we are making good progress in our vaccination efforts, we are entering a potentially perilous time if people let their guard down,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “It is important that we remain disciplined in our adherence to use of face masks, physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and delaying any non-essential travel. This is particularly important with the recent movement of the County to the Red Tier and as restrictions get lifted.”

With L.A. County in the Red Tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, movie theaters, museum, zoos, aquariums and indoor dining have been allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. Gyms, fitness centers, yoga and dance studios have been permitted to reopen at 10% capacity, with a masking requirement for all indoor activities, while retail and personal care services have been allowed to increase capacity to 50%, provided that the same safety conditions are upheld. Indoor shopping malls have been able to graduate to 50% capacity, though common areas remain closed. Additionally, school and Institutes of Higher Education have re-opened for in-person activities, with required safety modifications.

At this time, private gatherings involving up to three separate households are permitted indoors, if masking and social distancing is in place. Meanwhile, fully-vaccinated individuals can gather in small groups with others who have received both vaccines, without the need for masking or distancing.

 

