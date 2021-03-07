Skip to main content
L.A. Coronavirus Update: County Surpasses 22,000 Total Covid-19 Deaths; Officials Confirm 16 New MIS-C Cases

Nearly a year after the coronavirus pandemic first touched down in Los Angeles, Public Health officials confirmed more than 22,000 total Covid-19 deaths, bringing the county to yet another grim milestone.

To date Los Angeles County has identified a total of 22,008 deaths and 1,201,866 cases. Saturday’s coronavirus count sees 1,823 new cases, 98 new deaths and 1,264 Angelenos currently hospitalized for the virus. While the latest statistics confirm a continued decrease in new cases from January’s record-breaking numbers, officials urge Angelenos to continue doing their part.

“Today’s grim millstone reminds us of the human toll of this pandemic and how actions affect cases, hospitalizations and deaths several weeks from now,” said Public Health director Barbara Ferrer. “As we move into spring and temperatures in Los Angeles County warm up, many people will be out taking advantage of our beautiful county. I ask you do so responsibly by avoiding large gatherings and crowds, always wearing your mask, and at this time, postponing non-essential travel.”

Coronavirus cases may be descending, for now, but Public Health officials also warn of additional MIS-C cases in children throughout Los Angeles County. On Saturday officials reported 16 additional cases of the Covid-associated multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Public Health has reported a total of 116 children infected with MIS-C county-wide. Latino children account for 75% of the reported MIS-C cases, officials said.

The latest Public Health coronavirus update comes as Los Angeles and Orange Counties near the less restrictive red tier. Los Angeles, which is currently in the most-restrictive purple tier in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, can proceed into the red tier once its case rate per hundred thousand falls below 7. It is currently at 7.2 cases per hundred thousand.

See the latest coronavirus count from Los Angeles Public Health below.

 

