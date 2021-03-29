‘Kung Fu’ Premiere To Air On TNT & ‘Wipeout’ To Repeat On The CW As Cross Promotion Between Corporate Siblings Continues

The CW, TNT and TBS are set to continue to cross promote each other’s originals – the latest example of cross promotion between the corporate sibling.

TNT will air the premiere of The CW’s Kung Fu a few days after its premiere on the youth-skewing broadcast network, while The CW will run an encore presentation of TBS’ non-scripted entertainment format Wipeout.

It comes after The CW aired an episode of TBS’ Go-Big Show and TNT ran the premiere of The CW’s Superman & Lois last month.

The premiere of martial arts drama Kung Fu, which follows a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China, will air on TNT on Sunday April 11 at 10pm. This follows its debut on The CW on April 7.

Meanwhile, The CW will rebroadcast the premiere of TBS’ reboot of physical competition format Wipeout on Friday April 2 at 8pm. This comes a day after its debut on TBS on April 1.

It marks the second promotional push for shows between the networks, which share an owner in WarnerMedia. The CW has also previously aired RuPaul’s Drag Race from its other corporate owner ViacomCBS.

“The cable siblings have realized — and vice versa — that The CW as a platform has enabled them to do great things,” The CW chairman Mark Pedowitz told Deadline earlier this year.

“That has been one of the blessings of the Covid thing, that we are all looking at the platforms together to see the value of each other, the value that we bring and the value they bring to us in terms of helping each other,” he added.

Cross-promotional opportunities are somewhat limited by The CW’s affiliate agreements, but the network is also forging deeper ties with WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, which has emerged as the current SVOD library home of new CW series. The two companies also are discussing co-financing original summer CW series to premiere on the streamer with a next-day airing on the broadcast network.