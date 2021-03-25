‘Spencer’: Second Image Released Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana; ‘Poldark’ Star Jack Farthing To Play Prince Charles

Production on Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Di, has moved to the UK for the final stretch of filming. The production has today released a second image of Stewart as the former Princess.

The film focuses on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

Jack Farthing , Prince Charles (1983) Mega/AP Images

Newly announced today is Jack Farthing (Poldark) as Prince Charles. Also starring are Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout).

Filming has been taking place in Germany, before moving to the UK. An autumn 2021 launch is anticipated. 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

Pic is directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Neruda) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). The film is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín (Jackie) for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski (Toni Erdmann) for Komplizen Film and Paul Webster (Atonement) for Shoebox Films.

FilmNation Entertainment handled international sales with all key territories selling out of the Cannes virtual market. The CAA Media Finance group and Endeavor Content sold to NEON and Topic Studios to distribute in the United States, STXinternational will distribute the film in the UK, France, Italy and Benelux and DCM will distribute in Germany.