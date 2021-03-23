Hulu Orders ‘Koala Man’ Animated Series From Michael Cusack, Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit & Justin Roiland

Hulu is growing its adult animation slate with an eight-episode order to Koala Man, a family comedy about a powerless superhero in an Australian suburb created by and starring Aussie animator Michael Cusack and executive produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Pokémon Detective Pikachu co-writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. 20th Television Animation is the studio.

Written by Cusack, Samit and Hernandez, Koala Man follows a family patriarch (Cusack) who lives a not-so-secret identity as the titular hero who possesses a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order the community.

Cusack executive produces alongside Samit and Hernandez — who serve as showrunners — Roiland, Australian production company Princess Pictures and Bento Box.

Koala Man expands Hulu’s relationship with Justin Roiland and 20th Television Animation, the creative auspices behind the streamer’s hit adult animated original series Solar Opposites, whose first season was the most-watched Hulu original comedy premiere of 2020.

In addition to Solar Opposites, Koala Man joins Hulu’s other existing adult animated series Crossing Swords and the upcoming Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and Marvel’s Hit Monkey.

Cusack, who first gained recognition for his Damo & Darren YouTube videos, created the Rick and Morty April Fool’s special Bushworld Adventures for Adult Swim. In 2020 he debuted his first series YOLO: Crystal Fantasy on Adult Swim and HBO Max. He is repped by the Gersh Agency and Miloknay Weiner.

Hernandez and Samit’s television credits include Central Park, One Day at a Time, The Tick, Super Fun Night, and 1600 Penn. They wrote the pilot and executive produce the new Disney Channel superhero comedy series Ultra Violet & Blue Demon. The duo are currently developing multiple shows under their overall deal with 2oth Television. Hernandez and Samit’s upcoming feature projects include MGM’s Addams Family 2 and STX’s Night Wolf. They are repped by 3Arts, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.