Kingsley Ben-Adir To Star In Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: One Night In Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir will play a lead opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Deadline has learned.

In Secret Invasion, Jackson and Mendelsohn reprise their MCU characters Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos, respectively, who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. I hear Ben-Adir will play a lead villain on the show. Marvel Studio declined comment.

Ben-Adir is coming off his starring role as Malcolm X in the Regina King-directed One Night In Miami, which has earned him awards recognition. He also recently played Barack Obama on Showtime’s The Comey Rule. Ben-Adir’s TV series credits also include The OA, Peaky Blinders and High Fidelity. He is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.