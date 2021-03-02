Kevin James, Leah Remini Reunite For ‘The King of Queens’ Charity Table Read In Honor Of Jerry Stiller

The Kings of Queens stars Kevin James, Leah Remini, Victor Williams, Patton Oswalt and Nicole Sullivan are reuniting virtually for a charity table read of the long-running CBS sitcom.

Hosted by Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind The King of Queens, the special charity event will honor series star Jerry Stiller, who died of natural causes in May 2020, and raise money and awareness for New York city health care and arts organization Henry Street Settlement.

Also taking part in the charity reunion is guest star Rachel Dratch. Series co-creator and executive producer Michael J. Weithorn will direct the special event. The classic episode does not feature Stiller’s character Arthur Spooner.

In addition to the table read, the special event will feature a tribute to Stiller. After, the cast will join Weithorn for a Q&A.

“Those of us who made The King of Queens are incredibly excited to reunite in honor of our recently departed friend – the uniquely funny, sweet, incomparable Jerry Stiller. We have no doubt Jerry will be watching and screaming down at us from heaven,” Weithorn said.

The table read, tribute and Q&A will be posted on The King of Queens Facebook page on March 12 at 11 a.m. PT. Fans can support Henry Street Settlement here.