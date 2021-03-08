“We Are Nowhere Close To Being Finished”: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Stars React To Final Season Announcement

Refresh for updates: Kim’s Convenience has closed up shop. On Monday producers of the Canadian sitcom announced that the Korean family comedy will end with its upcoming fifth season.

“At the end of production of Season 5, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects. Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special,” producers said in a statement shared to the Kim’s Convenience Twitter account.

Kim’s Convenience, co-created by Ins Choi and Kevin White, was initially slated to run through a sixth season. The series, which as been praised for its depiction of a Korean-Canadian family, airs on Netflix in the U.S. in many countries around the world. Season five will end on CBC in Canada on April 13.

As news about the cancellation broke, stars including Simu Liu, Andrew Phung and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee celebrated their time on the series.

“It’s a bittersweet end to one of the greatest experiences of my life. I’m so proud of what we’ve done and want to reflect and thank those who made it possible,” Phung said in his Twitter thread.

Phung, who stars as Kimchee, remembers Kim’s Convenience as “the little show that could.” He paid tribute to his fellow cast members, the show’s crew and CBC.

Liu, who appears as the rebellious Jung and stars in Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi, said he feels that his co-stars and Kim’s Convenience fans “deserved better.” The actor said that a sixth season would have allowed for his character to “show some of the growth that I had begged our writers for year after year.” He mourned that Jung may never reconcile with the family patriarch (Lee) and that his character may never “figure out what he wants to do with his life.”

“Most of all, it pains me that we will never see all the Kims all together as a family bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey,” he wrote.

“I feel we deserved better. I feel that you, our most amazing fans, deserved better,” Liu added.

The actor concluded his note to fans and co-stars celebrating Kim’s Convenience‘s various accomplishments, from being Canada’s top family sitcom upon its premiere to bringing viewers together “during this incredibly divisive time.” He also praised the show for serving as a platform for a number of actors of color, including co-stars Andrea Bang and Jean Yoon.

“Remember their names. Call their agents. CAST THEM IN EVERYTHING,” Liu wrote. “Our talent is undeniable, and we are nowhere close to being finished.”

