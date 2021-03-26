‘Kim Convenience’s Andrew Phung & Nicole Power Set New Comedies At Canada’s CBC

Kim’s Convenience stars Andrew Phung and Nicole Power have landed their next projects at Canada’s CBC, less than a month after the comedy’s producers said the series would end with its fifth season. Their latest titles will launch during the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season.

Phung, who appears in the Korean Canadian family comedy as Kimchee, has teamed with The Secret Marathon‘s Scott Townsend to create Run the Burbs. The original series will focus a young, bold Canadian family taking a different approach to living life to the fullest in the suburbs. Phung will star as a stay-at-home dad with an entrepreneur wife and two kids. The series has been in development since May 2020 and is produced by Pier 21 Films, with additional details to be announced later this spring.

Power will reprise her Kim’s Convenience character Shannon Ross for Strays. After her time at Handy Car Rental, Shannon takes on a new career in Hamilton, Ontario alongside an ensemble cast featuring Frank Cox O’Connell, Tina Jung , Nikki Duval, Kevin Vidal, Tony Nappo, Paula Boudreau and Emily Piggford. Power will re-team with Kim’s Convenience co-creator and Schitt’s Creek writer Kevin White. Strays is produced by Thunderbird Entertainment, the series has been in development since July 2018 and is currently in production. More details will be announced later this spring.

“As our comedy slate continues to evolve, we are thrilled to continue working with Andrew and Nicole and offer audiences two new comedies to look forward to starring these incredible talents they have come to know and love,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC. “Both of these series were planned to join Kim’s Convenience on our comedy lineup this upcoming year, to reflect how many young Canadians are forging new lives outside of urban centres in Canada. We look forward to watching Andrew and Nicole as they explore these new stories.”