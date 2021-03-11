‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Sets Tantoo Cardinal Among Indigenous Actresses To Join Cast Of Martin Scorsese Movie

Apple Original Films said Thursday that indigenous actresses Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion will star in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming feature Killers of the Flower Moon based on David Grann’s bestseller.

The four join the already announced cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The movie, set in 1920s Oklahoma, depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Cardinal, whose credits include Dances With Wolves and Godless, will play the role of Lizzie Q, the mother of Mollie Burkhart, played by Gladstone.

Myers, Collins and Dion will play Mollie’s sisters, Anna, Reta and Minnie.

Scorsese is producing Killers of the Flower Moon off a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside the Oscar-winning filmmaker are Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions.

Cardinal was born in Ft. McMurray, Alberta; and of Dene, Cree, Metis and Nakota heritage. She has appeared in more than 100 movies and TV series including Loyalties, Legends of the Fall, See, and Stumptown. Cardinal has paved the way for recognition of Native American actors and actresses throughout the film industry. She had five films she was involved in premiere at TIFF in 2018. Cardinal became a member of the Order of Canada, the country’s second highest civilian honor, followed in 2020 by The Governor General’s Arts Award, the highest civilian honor of the Arts in Canada. In 2017, she was awarded the Academy of Canadian Cinema and TV Earle Grey Award for Lifetime Achievement. Cardinal is repped by Murray Gibson at RED Talent Management.

Myers, who is repped by Chris Roe Management, is an enrolled member of the Wichita Tribe. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, she was raised in the small Arizona town of Prescott Valley. She has appeared on film and TV in Rutherford Falls, Masters of Fear, This is Us, Hermione Granger & The Quarter Life Crisis and Ward of the State. Her feature credits include Proximity.

Collins is an enrolled member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes from Poplar, Montana but is also half Apsáalooke (Crow). JaNae studied acting at the University of New Mexico under Paul Ford, and later at Upright Citizens Brigade. Unrepresented and independent, JaNae’s film/TV credits include Longmire, Fukry, Kindred Spirit and Gunfight at La Mesa.

Canadian born Dion is of Plains Cree, Metis and French-Canadian descent, raised in a Dene/Metis household. After attending an open call during the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque she was cast in the mini-series Into the West. Dion has appeared on Motherland: Fort Salem, and Legion. She belongs to the Saddle Lake Cree Nation. Dion is repped by Skye Matheson at KC Talent Management.