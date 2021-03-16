MotorTrend Greenlights ‘Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew’; Kevin Hart & The Plastic Cup Boyz To Star In Original Automotive Series

Kevin Hart and his famed comedy crew The Plastic Cup Boyz will star in Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, the MotorTrend Group announced today.

With production already underway, the eight-episode, original automotive series looks to launch this fall exclusively on the MotorTrend App, the leading subscription service dedicated specifically to the world of motoring.

In Muscle Car Crew, renowned actor, comedian and producer Hart will offer a lighthearted look into the world of car collecting, as he and his crew aim to launch their own automotive club.

“Fans will have a ball experiencing this classic car journey through the eyes of Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz,” said Alex Wellen, president and general manager of MotorTrend Group. “It’s a 101 course on everything we love about car culture with the hilarity and humility that only Kevin and his crew can bring to storytelling.”

“We’re excited to partner with MotorTrend and Propagate to explore car culture through this unique lens of friendship and comedy,” added Mike Stein, who serves as Head of TV at HartBeat Productions. “It’s a new content genre for HartBeat Productions, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

Members of the Plastic Cup Boyz joining Hart in the series include John Clausell, Ron Everline, Spank Horton, Harry Ratchford and Joey Wells. Also featuring in the show is Lucky Costa, from MotorTrend’s Hot Rod Garage, who will serve as the crew’s house mechanic, guiding them through muscle car builds, while contributing to a crash course on car culture.

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew is produced by HartBeat Productions and Propagate Content’s Big Breakfast. Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, and Rebecca Graham Forde are executive producers for Big Breakfast, along with Propagate’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Drew Buckley. Hart, Stein, Wells, Ratchford, Bryan Smiley and Brenden Carter will represent HartBeat as EPs, with Tiffany Brown also on board as co-producer.