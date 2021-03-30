Ken Follett’s ‘The Evening And The Morning’ To Be Developed As TV Series By Legendary TV & Range Media Partners

International best-selling author Ken Follett has yet another book adaptation in the works as Legendary TV and Range Media Partners optioned The Evening and the Morning, the latest work in his Kingsbridge saga, for series development. Range and Legendary will co-finance the project.

Published in September 2020, The Evening and the Morning is the prequel to Follet’s 1989 historical novel The Pillars of the Earth.

The Evening and the Morning takes place in 997 CE, the end of the Dark Ages. England is facing attacks from the Welsh in the west and the Vikings in the east. Those in power bend justice according to their will, regardless of ordinary people and often in conflict with the king. Without a clear rule of law, chaos reigns. In these turbulent times, three characters find their lives intertwined. A young boatbuilder’s life is turned upside down when the only home he’s ever known is raided by Vikings, forcing him and his family to move and start their lives anew in a small hamlet where he does not fit in. A Norman noblewoman marries for love, following her husband across the sea to a new land, but the customs of her husband’s homeland are shockingly different, and as she begins to realize that everyone around her is engaged in a constant, brutal battle for power, it becomes clear that a single misstep could be catastrophic. A monk dreams of transforming his humble abbey into a center of learning that will be admired throughout Europe. And each in turn comes into dangerous conflict with a clever and ruthless bishop who will do anything to increase his wealth and power.

Follet is a New York Times bestselling author. He has sold more than 170 million copies of his 36 books in over 80 countries and in 33 languages. The Pillars of the Earth was previously adapted as a miniseries for Starz in 2010. German-based Tandem Communications and Ridley and Tony Scott’s Scott Free Prods adapted the Pillars followup World Without End in 2017. In 2020, Epix revealed that it is developing a television series of the third book in the Kingsbridge series, A Column Of Fire. He is repped by CAA.

“I look forward eagerly to the development of The Evening and the Morning as a television series, and I’m delighted that my story is in such good hands,” Follett said.

Range Media Partner’s Michael Cooper added: “Ken Follett is one of the great authors of our time – and The Evening and the Morning is exactly why. Its power and beauty and brutality and humanity all swirl together in the most immersive ways. It’s a beautiful book for this medium. Range is honored to partner with Legendary to bring this stunning book to life.”