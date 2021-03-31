Kelvin Harrison Jr. To Star In Searchlight’s ‘Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ As The Musical Prodigy

Searchlight Pictures is in final talks with Kelvin Harrison Jr. to come on board for the title role in Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Searchlight landed the original feature pitch from Stefani Robinson last summer with Watchmen director, Stephen Williams, on board to direct.

Born in 1745 in the French Caribbean, De Saint-Georges was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. He rose to improbable heights in French society, dazzling as both a violinist and composer, and a champion fencer. An ill-fated love affair with a French noblewoman, and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court led to his untimely downfall.

Element Pictures, Robinson and Dianne McGunigle will produce. The project is being overseen by SVP of Production DanTram Nguyen, Director of Production Zahra Phillips and Manager of Production Cornelia Burleigh.

Harrison’s star has been on the rise following breakout roles in the critically acclaimed Waves as well as It Comes at Night and Monsters and Men. He was most recently seen in The Trial of the Chicago 7 as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton as well as The Photograph.

