Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘BRZRKR’ Film & Anime Series At Netflix Based On His Comic Books

Netflix has secured the rights to BRZRKR, the BOOM! Studios-published comic book created by Keanu Reeves. Reeves will produce and star in the screen adaptations which will start with the story getting the feature treatment followed by an anime spinoff series.

BRZRKR, based on an original idea by Reeves, is co-written by the John Wick star and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt and illustrated by Marvel artist Ron Garney with colors by Bill Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins, and character designs and covers by Rafael Grampá.

The first issue of the 12-issue limited series launched on March 3 and has already sold over 615,000. The story is about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

The series will expand the BRZRKR universe by exploring different elements of the story with Reeves reprising his role and voice his character.

Reeves is producing alongside Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for BOOM! Studios, which has a first-look deal for live-action and animated series with Netflix, as well as Stephen Hamel for Company Films. BOOM!’s Adam Yoelin will serve as executive producer.

Reeves, who recently completed production on Matrix 4 and will begin production on John Wick 4 this Spring, is repped by WME, Sugar23 & Ziffren.