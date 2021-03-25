Katie Cassidy Joins Mel Gibson & Dermot Mulroney In ‘Agent Game’

EXCLUSIVE: Arrow alum Katie Cassidy has been added to the cast of Agent Game, joining previously announced stars Dermot Mulroney, Katherine McNamara, Rhys Coiro, Annie Ilonzeh, and Mel Gibson. Grant S. Johnson is directing the indie from a script by Mike Langer and Tyler W. Konney.

In the film, Mulroney stars as Harris, a CIA officer involved in missions to detain and relocate foreign nationals for interrogation. When a political shift in Washington turns his allies into enemies, Harris finds himself the scapegoat for a detainee’s murder and must run from a team of operatives sent to bring him in (McNamara and Coiro), led by a ruthless double agent (Ilonzeh). Gibson appears as an intelligence official running the unsanctioned covert operation to hunt down the disgraced spy.

Konney is producing the pic via the Taylor & Dodge banner, which is also handling worldwide sales.

Cassidy, best known for her role as Laurel Lance and Black Siren in the CW’s Arrowverse, is repped by APA, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.