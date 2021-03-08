Kathryn Hahn, Keanu Reeves, Debbie Allen Join Casts In ‘Spotlight On Plays’ Virtual Benefit Series

Kathryn Hahn, Keanu Reeves, Debbie Allen, Ellen Burstyn and Bobby Cannavale are among the actors who’ll take part in this year’s virtual Spotlight on Plays series benefitting The Actors Fund.

Performers and directors were announced today by producer Jeffrey Richards for the series that kicks off March 25 with Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play, to be directed by Leigh Silverman.

Other artists to be featured in the spring series include Kevin Kline, Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, Heidi Schreck, Alia Shawkat, Heather Alicia Simms, Alicia Stith and more, with additional details to be announced.

The play series, launched last year on the Broadway’s Best Shows website, features actors performing the works remotely, with the readings pre-recorded and edited. This year’s line-up of plays and directors include:

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY (March 25)

By Larissa FastHorse, Directed by Leigh Silverman

ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS (April 9)

By Pearl Cleage, Directed by Camille A. Brown

WATCH ON THE RHINE (Date TBA)

By Lillian Hellman, Directed by Sarna Lapine

OHIO STATE MURDERS (Date TBA)

By Adrienne Kennedy, Directed by Kenny Leon

DEAR ELIZABETH (Date TBA)

By Sarah Ruhl, Directed by Kate Whoriskey

THE BALTIMORE WALTZ (Date TBA)

By Paula Vogel, Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG (Date TBA)

By Wendy Wasserstein, Directed by Anna D. Shapiro

The Spotlight on Plays events will be livestreamed exclusively on Stellar at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and available for a limited amount of time. Ticket information can be found at Broadway’s Best Shows.