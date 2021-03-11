Katherine Nelson Exiting NBCUniversal As SVP Communications

After eight years at NBCUniversal, most recently as Group SVP Communications, USA Network & Syfy, Katherine Nelson will be leaving the company at the end of the month.

Nelson’s departure was expected in light of the major restructuring of NBCUniversal TV and streaming operations last fall that left no suitable senior role for her and led to the exits of the top programming executives she worked closely with, Chris McCumber, Bill McGoldrick and Dawn Olmstead.

A seasoned and well respected PR executive, Nelson has served in her most recent role since 2016, overseeing communications for corporate, publicity, talent relations, events and awards for USA and Syfy. From 2017-2020, Nelson also oversaw communications and marketing for UCP. She led national publicity for all scripted and unscripted series and specials, and oversaw live and digital events, including screenings, festivals, press conferences, junkets, red carpets, TCA, Comic-Cons and more.

Nelson previously served as SVP Communications for the former NBCU Cable Entertainment channel Esquire Network, where she developed and oversaw the communications strategy for the network’s launch in September 2013. She joined NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment from Elon Musk’s space transport company, SpaceX, where she served as VP, marketing and communications.

Prior to SpaceX, Nelson spent more than 20 years in the television industry, including as VP of communications for Discovery Channel. During her tenure there, she led communications planning, media outreach and award campaigns for series and specials including MythBusters, Dirty Jobs and Planet Earth, among others.