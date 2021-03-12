Vice President Kamala Harris To Speak At Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks during Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2021 on Saturday.

Harris, who will be introduced by Jennifer Garner, will appear as part of the special’s Generation Change presentation, which is ViacomCBS’ initiative that connects leaders and others with children to create change through civic engagement. In past years, Generation Change has recognized LeBron James and Megan Rapinoe.

Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS global head of inclusion and executive vice president, public affairs, kids & family entertainment, said in a statement that Harris “is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today’s kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today. Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year’s Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we’re honored to have the Vice President further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges.”

The event started at 7:30 PM ET/PT. Kenan Thompson will host, and there will be performances from Justin Bieber.

It’s not unprecedented for the show to feature figures in politics and public service. The Kids’ Choice Awards in past years has drawn figures such as First Lady Michelle Obama, and the ceremony has also recognized the March for Our Lives high school run reform demonstrators.