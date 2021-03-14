Kids’ Choice Awards: Vice President Kamala Harris Bestows Generation Change Award On “Young Leaders” Of The Nation, Thanks Them For “Stepping Up”

Tonight, at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, Vice President Kamala Harris dedicated the Generation Change Award to all of the “young leaders” across the country who have handled troubled times with grace.

“Thank you for being so incredible, and for all that you do, and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, you’ve been through a lot this year,” she said, in a precorded speech. “But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up.”

In her speech, Harris recalled conversations with her mother as a child, in which she would be told, “Don’t just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it.”

“Well, you are doing something. You are creating a better future, and you inspire me and President Biden every day,” the Vice President added. “We are so grateful for you, and we want you to know that we’re doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and young leaders can get back to school, and back with your friends, and be safe and thrive.”

The Generation Change presentation is a yearly pro-social initiative, on the part of ViacomCBS, that aims to acknowledge the contributions of the nation’s youth, in paving the way toward a better world. Tonight, Harris’s presentation was introduced by actress Jennifer Garner. Last year’s Generation Change speaker was renowned NBA player LeBron James.

View Harris’s comments in full by clicking on the video above.