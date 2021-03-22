Kamala Harris & Andra Day Among Featured Honorees For Lifetime’s ‘Women Making History’ Special

Just before women’s history month comes to an end, Lifetime will honor a number of iconic women with its Women Making History special. Vice President Kamala Harris and Oscar-nominee Andra Day are among trailblazing women to be featured in the television event.

Set to premiere Tuesday, Mar. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the one-hour Lifetime special will feature an exclusive and intimate interview with Harris as she reveals some of the women who helped shape her life. Women Making History explores the various ways women are taking the lead in fields from science and medicine to human rights and political action, breaking down glass ceilings. The special will also highlight Harris’ work with President Joe Biden to pass the American Rescue Plan.

Women Making History will also highlight profiles of women whose contributions are positively impacting and inspiring the lives of other women. Among them are immunologist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, activist Crystal Echo Hawk and Nobel Peace Prize winner Amanda Nguyen. Women Making History will also profile The United States vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day, who will perform for the television event.

“For over 35 years, we’ve known the power of women at Lifetime, and have championed their stories and their triumphs,” said Paul Buccieri, President and Chairman A+E Networks Group. “Women Making History is a testament to the incredible strength and resiliency of women, who continue to hold up half the sky, and will continue to inspire change for our future.”

After its debut, Women Making History will return for an encore on Wednesday, Mar. 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on LMK. The special is directed by Dawn Porter of Trilogy Films and executive produced by Sharon Scott of Category 6 Media group. Amy Winter and Shura Davison executive produce for Lifetime.