Kaley Cuoco To Play Doris Day In Warner Bros TV Limited Series

The Flight Attendant actress and executive producer Kaley Cuoco is developing a limited series about Doris Day based on the A.E. Hotchner 1976 bio Doris Day: Her Own Story. Cuoco will star.

Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Warner Bros. Television are teaming with Berlanti Production again after Flight Attendant. No network is attached as of yet.

Hotchner’s biography is a series of interviews with the Oscar nominated Pillow Talk actress, who was also a singer and animals rights activist. Day lived until 97, and passed away in 2019. She cut her teeth as a singer in show biz before breaking into movie musicals in the 1940s. A big box office star of the 1950s and 1960s her feature credits, included Calamity Jane, Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much, and The Pajama Game among many others.

During the 1970s, a TV career, which she despised, saved her from financial ruin after her third (of four) husbands left her in debt after he died in 1968. Day became an animal activist in the 1970s. Like Day, Cuoco is also a champion and supporter of animal welfare causes.

EPs on Doris Day are Cuoco; Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden from Berlanti Productions. Co-EPs are Suzanne McCormack from Yes, Norman and Bob Bashara, the trustee from the Doris Day Estate. Consulting producers are Jim Pierson, who worked with Day, and Tim Hotchner, the biographer’s son.

The Doris Day project is the latest in Cuoco’s overall Yes, Norman exclusive deal to develop new original programming with Warner Bros. Television Group. She extended her collaboration with the Studio by signing a new, exclusive multiyear overall agreement in 2019.

Cuoco revealed the Doris Day project in a Variety pre-Golden Globes feature.