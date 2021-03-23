Kaia Gerber To Join ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Cast, Ryan Murphy Reveals

Ryan Murphy unveiled even more details about the upcoming American Horror Story season 10 on Tuesday, sharing that model Kaia Gerber will join the cast.

On Instagram the AHS creator shared a picture of the model, captioning his post “Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family.”

The Last Day of Summer and Sister Cities actress, who is the daughter of supermodel-actress Cindy Crawford, joins the latest season, which Murphy recently revealed will take on two stories, as opposed to the traditional singular theme.

Officially titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, season 10 will take on “two horrifying stories” – one by the sea and the other by the sand, Murphy revealed on Friday.

She will join Macaulay Culkin and AHS vets Sarah Paulson, Even Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

In January 2020, Disney-owned FX renewed American Horror Story for three more seasons, through season 13.

Each season has explored a different horror theme and setting, ranging from a haunted house, insane asylum, witches coven and traveling freak show to a hotel with a dark and murderous history. Over its nine-season run, the series has been nominated for 95 Emmy Awards and won 16.

See Murphy’s latest American Horror Story post below.