‘Justice League’ Leaked Briefly On HBO Max In ‘Tom & Jerry’ Glitch

As much as the first hour of the Zack Snyder’s upcoming four-hour director’s cut of Justice League was leaked on HBO Max on Monday, the streaming service confirmed, with some subscribers who attempted to watch Tom & Jerry getting a major glimpse of the secret project 10 days before the film was to premiere.

Twitter chatter began percolating earlier in the day about the glitch, which allowed the first section of Justice League to stream for users trying to access Tom & Jerry.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,” HBO Max said in a statement.

HBO Max premiered the animated feature-length Tom & Jerry on the WarnerMedia streaming service on February 26 and is rated PG. Snyder’s Justice League is set to bow March 18.

Justice League brings together Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they battle the sinister Darkseid. It’s an update of the 2017 DC mashup that Snyder had to exit during postproduction due to a family tragedy.

Joss Whedon took over the film and completed it.