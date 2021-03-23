You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jerry Springer’s ‘Judge Jerry’ Renewed For Season 3 In Syndication

Judge Jerry, the court show hosted by daytime TV veteran Jerry Springer, has been renewed for a third season by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios.

Season 3 promises more outrageous court cases with a reminder that, simply put, this is not just another court show – this is Jerry Springer’s courtroom.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this new season where our audience gets an even closer look into the conflicts and drama of some very intense and outrageous disputes,” Springer said. “I’m totally aware of how fortunate I am to have such a rewarding job, and I promise viewers and stations to do everything I can to dispense justice and fairness in a most entertaining way.”

Added Tracie Wilson, EVP of NBCU Syndication Studios: “With his unique ability to relate to people from all walks of life, our guests trust Judge Jerry Springer to get to the truth and lay all their cards on the table in his courtroom — good and bad.”

Kerry Shannon executive produces Judge Jerry, which premiered in national broadcast syndication in fall 2019 as the highest-rated syndicated court show premiere in five years, NBCU said. It is averaging 1 million daily viewers for Season 2 while delivering one of the youngest audiences among its court show competitors.

