Judd Apatow Rounds Out Cast For His Next Ensemble Comedy ‘The Bubble’ At Netflix

Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, Danielle Vitalis have joined the cast of Judd Apatow’s next comedy The Bubble at Netflix. Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz are also on board.

Apatow will direct and produce the pic and co-write the script with Pam Brady. Apatow’s longtime partner Barry Mendel will serve as executive producer. Brady and Donald Sabourin also will exec produce.

The film follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film. The pic couldn’t be more timely as more and more productions are ramping back up even as Covid-19 remains in full effect around the world.

Das is repped by UTA and Levity Entertainment Group, Delaney is repped by UTA and Avalon Management, Kayo is repped by CAA and 42. Khan is repped by UTA and Curtis Brown Group, Kocher is repped UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.