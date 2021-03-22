JT Gray Dies: Owner Of Iconic Bluegrass Venue The Station Inn Was 75

JT Gray, the longtime owner of Nashville’s iconic institution of bluegrass and roots music died on March 20 of pre-existing conditions. He was 75.

Gray’s death was confirmed on the official Station Inn Facebook page. “The Station Inn will hold a celebration of life as soon as possible to honor the memory of JT Gray,” said the Station Inn in a post. “The Station Inn will go dark on Monday, March 22 in honor of our friend and leader. But, just as JT would want, we will ‘keep the music going,’ and we’ll keep you posted on stationinn.com and social media.”

They continued, “JT understood and appreciated greatly the love and support of the bluegrass community, musicians and fans who became family over the years.”

Last week, Gray was seen on the Grammy Awards telecast where he presented Miranda Lambert with the trophy for Best Country Album. He was filmed from the Station Inn, which was part of four iconic music venues featured during the Grammys telecast.

Gray is known for his support and love for bluegrass music. He bought The Station Inn in 1981 and made it into a destination fo musicians and fans from everywhere. His contributions to bluegrass music reflected in his countless awards and recognition. In 2020, Gray was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

Numerous musical icons like Bill Monroe, Ricky Skaggs, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis, Alison Krauss are among the many performers that have taken the stage at The Station Inn.

Funeral arrangements are being arranged privately by Gray’s family.