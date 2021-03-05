‘Journal for Jordan’: ‘Law & Order’s Tamara Tunie Joins Denzel Washington-Directed Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Tamara Tunie has joined the cast of Sony’s Journal for Jordan, the feature adaptation based on Dana Canedy’s 2008 best-selling memoir, which is being directed by Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams star in the film, which tells the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Canedy’s (Adams) love affair with First Sgt. Charles Monroe King.

King kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son Jordan while deployed overseas. He was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just 7 months old, but his spirit lives on in his messages of love to Dana and Jordan.

Virgil Williams penned the screenplay which is being produced by Todd Black and his Escape Artists partners Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, as well as Washington, Jordan, through his Outlier Society label, and BRON Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth will serve as executive producer.

Tunie, repped by Paradigm and Alta Global Media, is best known for playing Dr. Melinda Warner on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, on which she continues to recur. She’ll next be seen in the Netflix series Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the cult Japanese animated series.