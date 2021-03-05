Josh Humiston Dies: APA Partner & Music Agent Was 48

Josh Humiston, a music agent and partner at Agency for the Performing Arts, died Wednesday after a stroke, the agency said. He was 48.

APA said Humiston was the first agent in its 59-year history to rise from the mailroom to partner. His clients have included Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson, Judas Priest, X, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Flogging Molly and Everclear.

“All of us are devastated for the loss of our dear friend, colleague and partner, Josh Humiston,” APA CEO Jim Gosnell said. “Josh was a unique and exceptional agent who was fiercely passionate and loyal to his clients and this company for 26 years. A much-loved member of our APA family, he wore his heart on his sleeve and would fight equally as hard for his clients as he did his colleagues. He will be extremely missed by all of us, as well as the music community in which he served.”

Humiston was born on March 18, 1972, in Santa Monica. He began his entertainment career working in the mailroom at APA in 1995. He was promoted to VP Concerts in 2001, responsible for developing and overseeing the agency’s modern rock department, before being named partner in 2007.

Survivors include Humiston’s wife, Jaime, and daughters Isabella and Juliana.

His family will hold a private funeral Sunday at Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles, and a celebration of life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Andrew McMahon’s Dear Jack Foundation, which benefits adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer.