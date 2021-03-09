Josh Holloway To Star In J.J. Abrams’ HBO Max Series ‘Duster’

Former Lost star Josh Holloway is reuniting with series co-creator J.J. Abrams in Duster, Abrams’ new drama series at HBO Max.

Co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan, Duster is set in the 1970’s Southwest. It revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.

Holloway will play the driver, Deadline has confirmed.

Warner Bros. Television will produce Duster. Morgan and Abrams, via his Bad Robot, will executive produce in addition to writing. Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson also executive produces. Rachel Rusch Rich of Bad Robot will co-executive produce.

Holloway is known for his starring role as James “Sawyer” Ford on ABC drama Lost, which Abrams co-created and executive produced. Holloway most recently was seen on Paramount Network’s flagship drama series Yellowstone.

Variety was first to report Holloway’s casting.