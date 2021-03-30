Jordan Fisher Races Into Arrowverse As Bart Allen On ‘The Flash’

Actor Jordan Fisher is set to bolt into The CW’s The Flash as Bart Allen — who many might know as Impulse, the fastest teenager on the planet.

Fisher will step foot into the Arrowverse as a guest star. Bart Allen is the future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen. Bart has a penchant for wildly impulsive behavior so Barry and Iris will definitely have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. Barry and Iris may have their work cut out for them to wrangle Bart, but they will have to get it together if they want to stop Team Flash’s biggest threat.

Fisher’s first appearances as the fan-favorite character of Impulse will also coincide with The Flash‘s special 150th Episode, which is set to air this season on The CW.

Multi-hyphenate Fisher is known for his producing, music, gaming, acting, dancing and using his voice to speak on racial injustices. On Broadway, he made history as the first biracial actor to portray the titular character in the Dear Evan Hansen and starred in Netflix’s uber-popular rom-com franchise To All the Boys based on the novels by Jenny Han and most recently appeared in Work It, another project at the streaming giant. Fisher will next star in the feature film Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between which he will also executive produce.

