Jonathan Majors To Star In Marine War Vet Feature ‘892’

EXCLUSIVE: Critics Choice Lovecraft Country Best Actor nominee Jonathan Majors is boarding 892 which will rep Abi Damaris Corbin’s feature directorial debut.

In the feature, Majors plays a Marine war veteran who suffers from mental scars, and struggles with his transition back to civilian life. Cameras will roll this summer.

Corbin and Kwame Kwei-Armah wrote the screenplay which was developed with Epic, part of Vox Media Studios, and Salmira Productions.

CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content are arranging financing for the film and will co-represent its distribution rights.

892 is produced by Salman Al-Rashid and Sam Frohman of Salmira Productions and Joshuah Bearman and Mackenzie Fargo of Epic. Epic’s Arthur Spector and Joshua Davis, and Salmira Productions’ Sims Frazier are EPs. Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions are also attached to the project to produce.

After a star-making performance in HBO’s digital record-breaking hit series and Golden Globe and SAG Award nominated Lovecraft Country, created by Misha Green and executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, Majors also starred in Spike Lee’s epic war drama and current Netflix awards contender Da 5 Bloods. Prior to these film and TV projects, he received critical acclaim for his performance in The Last Black Man In San Francisco, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Majors earned a Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Actor and a Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male. He recently landed a major role in Marvel’s next Ant-Man movie by director Peyton Reed. Majors is currently in production on Black Label Media’s Devotion and will next be seen as the star of Netflix’s upcoming Western The Harder They Fall.

Majors is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen..

Corbin, is a Sony Pictures Fellow for the Directors Program selectee, and was discovered with her BAFTA Shortlisted live action short film The Suitcase, which had its world premiere at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. It won multiple prizes, receiving widespread acclaim and recognition, and was nominated for several awards as an Official Selection at renowned festivals worldwide. A Film & Television Production MFA Graduate of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, Corbin, a Boston native, is repped by WME, Redefine Entertainment and attorneys Nelson Davis LLP.

Kwei-Armah is a BAFTA and Olivier nominated British playwright and director, who was made Artistic Director of the Young Vic Theater in London, where he has directed Twelfth Night and Tree. He recently co-wrote a yet untitled musical for eOne alongside Spike Lee, who will direct. The film is based on the David Kushner Esquire article All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra and is inspired by the true events surrounding Pfizer’s discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug. Kwei-Armah is represented by CAA, Redefine Entertainment, LGNA and United Agents in the U.K.