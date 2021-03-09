John Oliver’s Advice To Meghan Markle About Royal Family Resurfaces Upon Oprah Winfrey Interview

More than three years before the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Last Week Tonight‘s John Oliver predicted the controversy and emotional struggles that would surround with the newest royal couple.

As social media users live-tweeted and meme-d the Sunday’s bombshell CBS interview, an old clip of Oliver offering advice to the then-Suits star resurfaced and made the rounds.

“I would not blame her if she pulled out of this in the last minute. I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of ‘The Crown’ to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications,” the British comedian told Stephen Colbert back in 2018, when The Late Show host asked for his opinions on the upcoming royal wedding.

Oliver’s comments found new relevance in wake of the Sunday night interview, in which Markle and the Prince revealed questionable treatment from the Royal family. In the interview with Oprah, Markle said that she endured harsh mental health troubles, including suicidal thoughts, and revealed that members of the Royal circle questioned how dark son Archie’s skin would be before his birth.

Twitter user @Mara_Webster shared the Oliver-Colbert clip on Sunday night with the caption “John Oliver knew all along……#OprahMeghanHarry.” In addition to warning about the emotional toll marrying into the English monarchy may have on Markle, Oliver also ripped into the “fundamentally flawed” Royal family.

“I mean, they’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job,” Oliver continued in the clip. “That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her.”

See the full Late Show clip below. Oliver’s remarks come at around the 4:50 timestamp.