John Oliver Tells Jimmy Fallon Why The Meghan Markle Interview Was No Surprise – And Which Prince Must Be Very Happy

John Oliver famously predicted that Meghan Markle’s rendezvous with royalty wouldn’t be easy, and last night he told Jimmy Fallon how he knew three years ago what the rest of the world found out via Oprah.

“I didn’t find any of it surprising,” said Oliver, the host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, during an appearance on NBC’s Tonight Show. “That was kind of what I felt, sadly, her experience was going to be going in because, you know, I grew up, I know the royal family from a distance and they seemed like flawed people.” Oliver added, “That’s literally the kindest way I can possibly put it.”

A three-year-old video clip in which Oliver said Markle was marrying into “an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job” resurfaced with Markle’s revelatory March 7 interview with Winfrey. “It’s going to be weird for her,” Oliver had said in the old clip.

In his appearance with Fallon last night, Oliver elaborated, saying that “the whole selling point” of the royal family “is that it doesn’t change. That was kind of the point of it over centuries…The stiff upper lip that doesn’t wobble.”

But, he added, “As years go by, you realize that not changing is not entirely a good thing because that means the times might be changing around you, and you are refusing to evolve.”

Oliver joked to Fallon that at least one royal must be happy with the Markle controversy: Prince Andrew, Oliver said. “I’m guessing he has been nudging the other royal family going, Can you believe what Meghan did?…She’s ruined our reputation, right guys?”

Watch Oliver’s appearance with Fallon above.