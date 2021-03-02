Freeform Sets Joe Ortiz As SVP Content Marketing

Joe Ortiz has joined Freeform as SVP Content Marketing. The industry veteran will be tasked with executing the creative marketing vision for the Disney-owned cable net’s originals and all content marketing activities across both linear and digital platforms.

His oversight includes content-related on- and off-air marketing, branding and design and collaboration with internal commercial marketing partners on integrated marketing, franchise and brand management, as well as promotional partnership strategy.

“Joe is a world-class marketer with a sharp creative eye and a stellar track record working on distinctive, award-winning campaigns,” said Shannon Ryan, president of Content Marketing for Hulu and General Entertainment, to whom Ortiz will report. “His extensive background in branding, creative and digital makes him the perfect fit to lead Freeform into the future, and we’re thrilled to have him join the incredibly talented team.”

Ortiz joins Freeform from NowThis, where he led marketing and oversaw brand strategy, visual design, content positioning and strategic media partnerships for the leading global news brand on mobile and social. He also served as a senior adviser for Group Nine Media’s corporate brand initiatives. Since joining NowThis in 2017, leading an extensive brand repositioning and redesign, Ortiz helped transform it into the most-viewed and engaged news brand in social today.

Prior to NowThis, Ortiz was an 18-year veteran of MTV, serving most recently as SVP Marketing & Brand Creative, MTV. There he led creative campaigns for such franchises as Teen Wolf, Awkward, Punk’d, The Real World and Jersey Shore.

“I am thrilled to join the incredibly talented marketing team at Freeform,” Ortiz said. “The network stands unique for its bold storytelling, diverse voices and deep connection to the lives of today’s young adults. I’m a big fan and excited to help amplify the Freeform brand and original programming in powerful ways.”