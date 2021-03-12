Joe Biden’s First Primetime Address Viewership Tops Trump In Early Numbers; ABC Leads Big 4 For POTUS Speech

“Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do,” President Joe Biden said Thursday night in his first presidential primetime address. “In fact, it may be the most American thing we do,” the 46th POTUS added on the first anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown hitting the country.

Commemorating the nearly 530,000 Americans dead and the widespread economic devastation that has dominated the last year, Biden’s just-over-20-minute speech from the White House’s East Room came mere hours after he signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act into law. Poised as the opening salvo in a coast-to-coast political pitch to further sell the already-popular initiative to the public, Biden’s 8 PM ET remarks were covered live on all four broadcast networks and Univision as well as all of the cabler newsers and online.

The result might have shuffled the primetime schedule around a bit, but the well-received speech looks to have been was a hit with viewers, at least in the early numbers.

On ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, the Presidential Address to the Nation snared an audience of 18.2 million in fast affiliates. When you add in Univision numbers, that viewership rises to almost 20 million.

Or put this way — and this will sting a certain resident of Mar-a-Lago — that’s better than Donald Trump’s first primetime presidential address did on August 21, 2017. That speech on the ongoing war in Afghanistan drew under 18 million on the Big 4 with NBC logging 6.2 million viewers as the most-watched net of the address. Trump’s numbers went up to about 28 million when the likes of Fox News Channel, CNN and MSNBC were factored in later.

We will update with such data for Biden’s speech as it comes in later.

Right now, ABC is the winner of the viewership derby with 6.24 million viewers. With 6.2 million watching, CBS is a close second, followed by NBC, Fox and Univision.