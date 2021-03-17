Joe Biden Says Andrew Cuomo Should Resign If Investigation Confirms Sexual Harassment Claims

President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms claims of sexual harassment.

Biden has stopped short of calling for Cuomo to step down immediately, something that other Democrats, like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, say should happen.

“If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?” Stephanopoulos asked Biden.

“Yes,” Biden said, adding, “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

Seven women have made allegations against Cuomo, while the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, has launched an investigation. Cuomo denies the claims, and is calling for the investigation to be completed.

Per ABC News, Biden told Stephanopoulos that it “takes a lot of courage to come forward. So, the presumption is they should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that’s what’s underway now.”

The interview will air on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Biden also urged migrants and unaccompanied minors not to come to the southern border of the United States as his administration grapples with a surge.

“Don’t leave your town or city or community,” Biden said.

Republicans have blamed Biden for the situation at the border, claiming that it is due to more lax immigration policies.

But Biden said that “the idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come’ — because I heard the other day that they’re coming because they know I’m a nice guy…Here’s the deal, they’re not.”