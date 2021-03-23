‘Jingle Jangle’s David E. Talbert & Lyn Sisson-Talbert Make First-Look Netflix Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the success of Netflix’s first original musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, David E. Talbert and Lyn Sisson-Talbert have signing a first-look deal for their Golden Alchemy banner, to write, direct and produce movies for Netflix. It is the first overall deal for the prolific playwright and filmmaker, who partners in Golden Alchemy with his wife, a prolific producer and author on her own.

David E. Talbert began his career as a playwright and broke into directing on the studio level with the hit First Sunday. He followed with films that included Baggage Claim, Almost Christmas and El Camino Christmas, the latter of which he made for Netflix. He continued as a prolific playwright who has written and produced 14 national tours and wrote the novels Baggage Claim, Love on the Dotted Line, and Love Don’t Live Here No More: Book One of Doggy Tales, which he wrote with Snoop Dogg.

Netflix

Sisson-Talbert has written two children’s books that are companions to the Netflix musical, and she produced Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and was exec producer of Almost Christmas, Baggage Claim, and El Camino Christmas. She started in theater and built a prolific producing career there and among her credits is the tour of the play His Woman His Wife; the touring production of Love Makes Things Happen, featuring original and classic songs by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds; and the national touring production of the musical comedy Mr. Right Now, which sold out theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and elsewhere. She is credited for the global expansion of the Urban Theatre circuit by producing and filming Mr. Right Now. She also was costume designer on Love Makes Things Happen.

Said David E. Talbert: “Working with Scott Stuber, Tendo Nagenda, Nick Nesbitt and the entire Netflix team was a filmmaker’s dream. Lyn and I have never been more inspired to put the band back together to create event films that are culturally relevant and globally entertaining.”

Said Netflix Films head Scott Stuber: “David and Lyn are a one-of-a-kind filmmaking team, with an eye for entertaining and a vision for inclusive storytelling. With Jingle Jangle, they created an instant holiday classic and welcomed us into their family and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them join ours.”

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is nominated for 10 NAACP Image Awards including Outstanding Motion Picture.

David E. Talbert is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Lyn Sisson-Talbert is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.