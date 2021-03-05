‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Marks One-Year Of Covid-19 With Special ‘Coronaversary Show’

Jimmy Kimmel Live! will air a special episode, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Coronaversary Show, on Thursday, March 11, marking the one-year anniversary of what he calls our national incarceration.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will return exactly one year to the day after he guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the show’s last episode before the full force of the pandemic kicked in.

Kimmel will also welcome Joel McHale and a music performance from Adam Duritz. The show is set for Thursday, March 11 at 11:35 PM ET/8:35 PM PT on ABC.