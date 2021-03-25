Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Nobody’ Producers David Leitch & Kelly McCormick On Bob Odenkirk’s Action Hero Bonafides, Leitch’s Evolution From Brad Pitt’s Stuntman To His ‘Bullet Train’ Director & Why No Oscars For Stunt Performers? Q&A

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Jessica Walter Remembered: ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Archer’ Co-Stars Praise Actress As “A Force”

Tony Hale, Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter in 'Arrested Development'
Tony Hale, Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter in 'Arrested Development' Everett Collection

Refresh for updates… After news broke on Wednesday of Jessica Walter’s death, tributes from co-stars, Hollywood friends and others began pouring out on social media.

See all reactions below.

The award-winning actress passed away in her sleep at her New York City home. She was 80.

Boasting a career that spanned five decades, Walters’ most recent credits included Netflix comedy Arrested Development and FX adult animated sitcom, Archer.

“She was a force,” Arrested Development‘s Tony Hale tweeted in remembrance, “and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth.”

“I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years,” tweeted Arrested Development costar Will Arnett.

“I was so lucky to have had the opportunity to work with and know Jessica. She was the best of us,” said Archer‘s Amber Nash on Instagram. “She would wait for a moment and then blow us all out of the water with the funniest thing you’ve ever heard. I learned so much from Jessica. A classy gal indeed.”

Deadline will share more reactions as they come in…

FX Network: “We are utterly heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jessica Walter. She was a comedic genius and a brilliant actor who personified wit, grace and elegance. Jessica’s ‘Malory Archer’ served as the bedrock character for the series and we were always honored to have her as member of our FX family. Words cannot describe the monumental loss we and the Archer producers and cast feel. We extend our love, appreciation and condolences to Jessica’s family.”

Adam Reed, creator and executive producer of Archer: “The Archer family is heartbroken to lose Jessica Walter, our beloved colleague and friend. Jessica was a consummate professional, an actor’s actor, and the exact opposite of Malory Archer – warm, caring, and kind, with an absolutely cracking sense of humor – and it was both a privilege and a true honor to work with her over these many years. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

20th Television: “Jessica Walter’s spectacular turn as the devilish Lucille Bluth is one of the great comedic performances of television history, and we loved working with her as much as audiences loved her on Arrested Development. Our hearts go out to her family and friends, particularly her daughter, and our former colleague, Brooke. We know that heaven just got a whole lot funnier with Jessica now in residence.”

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad