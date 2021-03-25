Jessica Walter Remembered: ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Archer’ Co-Stars Praise Actress As “A Force”

Refresh for updates… After news broke on Wednesday of Jessica Walter’s death, tributes from co-stars, Hollywood friends and others began pouring out on social media.

The award-winning actress passed away in her sleep at her New York City home. She was 80.

Boasting a career that spanned five decades, Walters’ most recent credits included Netflix comedy Arrested Development and FX adult animated sitcom, Archer.

“She was a force,” Arrested Development‘s Tony Hale tweeted in remembrance, “and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth.”

“I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years,” tweeted Arrested Development costar Will Arnett.

“I was so lucky to have had the opportunity to work with and know Jessica. She was the best of us,” said Archer‘s Amber Nash on Instagram. “She would wait for a moment and then blow us all out of the water with the funniest thing you’ve ever heard. I learned so much from Jessica. A classy gal indeed.”

Farewell Jessica, you’ll be missed — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) March 25, 2021

Remembering the amazing career of Jessica Walter today, including her iconic voice performance as Fran Sinclair on Dinosaurs. pic.twitter.com/YrSlM24f3w — The Jim Henson Company (@hensoncompany) March 25, 2021

FX Network: “We are utterly heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jessica Walter. She was a comedic genius and a brilliant actor who personified wit, grace and elegance. Jessica’s ‘Malory Archer’ served as the bedrock character for the series and we were always honored to have her as member of our FX family. Words cannot describe the monumental loss we and the Archer producers and cast feel. We extend our love, appreciation and condolences to Jessica’s family.”

Adam Reed, creator and executive producer of Archer: “The Archer family is heartbroken to lose Jessica Walter, our beloved colleague and friend. Jessica was a consummate professional, an actor’s actor, and the exact opposite of Malory Archer – warm, caring, and kind, with an absolutely cracking sense of humor – and it was both a privilege and a true honor to work with her over these many years. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

20th Television: “Jessica Walter’s spectacular turn as the devilish Lucille Bluth is one of the great comedic performances of television history, and we loved working with her as much as audiences loved her on Arrested Development. Our hearts go out to her family and friends, particularly her daughter, and our former colleague, Brooke. We know that heaven just got a whole lot funnier with Jessica now in residence.”

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) March 25, 2021

OH NO …We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row . https://t.co/edVRAPsKRk — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was an unparalleled talent. So funny. So insanely good in everything she was in. Wonderful to be around. I will miss her. — h. jon benjamin (@HJBenjamin) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was a queen in every way: kind, classy, incredibly talented, generous with love & support. And so insanely funny. She was the brilliant center of our @archerfxx universe. Sweet flight to you, dear Jessica. You were so loved, and we were so lucky to know you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/0fsXh6CwbS — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) March 25, 2021

For the loveliest girl in the world: Mother pic.twitter.com/TpREAVoRcR — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) March 25, 2021

I loved Jessica Walter. For me, knowing her mostly from dramatic work in films like 'Play Misty For Me' just made the comic genius of her turn in 'Arrested Development' even more delightful. You can watch her reactions shots on a loop. Lucille Bluth Forever. pic.twitter.com/hwBLDyJBET — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2021

Oh man!! I loved you Jessica Walter. I grew up watching you AND admiring you. Always consistently excellent. Rest well 💛 https://t.co/40d22s6pA1 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) March 25, 2021

Oh GODDAMIT. She was such an absolute sweetie. RIP queen https://t.co/1XG7kq5eSj — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 25, 2021

jessica played my grandmother on one of my 1st jobs in 2014. i got to meet one of the sharpest funniest hardest working actors ill ever know right out of the gate. once she turned to me and said "dont let them fuck with you". im still not positive what she meant but she was right pic.twitter.com/bxsiYVlmfH — dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) March 25, 2021

This is so incredibly sad. I loved Jessica so much. She was so funny and marched to the tune of her own drummer. A true original whom I had the honor of working with several times. So much love to you, Jessica. Rest In Peace. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Sm0tqvE4Os — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) March 25, 2021

A brilliant talent and comedic genius. Our heart go out to her family, loved ones, and many fans. ❤️ https://t.co/IMDkfpAbet — GeenaDavisInstitute (@GDIGM) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter. FUCK! I just emailed you this morning. I love you. I miss you. You were a highlight in my career, my life. I am so grateful to have treaded boards, and the earth, with you. That voice. That laugh. Those looks. You will be missed. 😔🙏🏼💔 #JessicaWalter pic.twitter.com/uGnTt6Gs9r — Elaine Hendrix (@elaine4animals) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter never missed. If she didn’t get a laugh there was a problem with the script. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) March 25, 2021

I have laughed some of my hardest laughs because of Jessica Walter. 💔 https://t.co/3IjaTxxpbz — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) March 25, 2021

This one hurts. Jessica Walter was one of the greatest actors we've had the privilege of witnessing. She knew how to command a laugh with a single look. https://t.co/byEHF1K5bV — HeatherMatarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) March 25, 2021

This one really hurts. Goodbye to an amazing talent. https://t.co/iSbtYCsVvo — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 25, 2021

RIP and a true story – when I made her Arrested Development character my Twitter avatar, she sent me an email asking me to take it down https://t.co/tKZuMqhhjc — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 25, 2021

The SAG Awards mourns the loss of the iconic #JessicaWalter. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/hvjnjVaY5A — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) March 25, 2021

With over six decades of credits, Jessica Walter was an important part of American entertainment on both stage and screen. Her talent and wit will be sorely missed. We send our condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/chKkQxknyF — Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) March 25, 2021

Her voice was unmistakable. Her talent was undeniable. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us Jessica Walter. Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/cleCoiXCCL — Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter is a comedy legend whose work will continue to make us laugh for a long time. pic.twitter.com/9wkOM4lb3W — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) March 25, 2021