Jessica Alexander Joins Disney’s Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alexander has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey will portray Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy is playing her evil aunt Ursula. Javier Bardem is on board to play King Triton.

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall and is written by David Magee. The upcoming film will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated classic, as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is also producing along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for the studio.

It is unknown who Alexander would be playing in the pic.

Alexander has certainly been busy this last year, having shot one of the leads of Ruth Paxton’s A Banquet opposite Sienna Guillory, which IFC have picked up. She also has Kelsey Egan’s Glasshouse, which is in post-production. Her big breakout role was in the Netflix teen drama Get Even.