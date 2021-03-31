Jesse Metcalfe Exits Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Channel’s hit series Chesapeake Shores is losing its leading man. Jesse Metcalfe will be departing the multi-generational family drama in its upcoming fifth season.

“A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series, Chesapeake Shores, is returning this summer. Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show. His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season Five,” Hallmark Channel said in a statement to Deadline. “Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, the next installment of which premieres on May 16. In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the series.”

According to sources, Metcalfe is currently in Canada and set to film Trace’s final scenes as the series, also starring Meghan Ory, is heading back to production.

The upcoming fifth season, which was ordered last summer, consists of 10 episodes and is expected to mark the series’ return to its regular Sunday night time period.

Chesapeake Shores revolves around the O’Brien family and centers on the eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two who returns home and rekindles her relationship with her high school sweetheart, successful singer-songwriter Trace Riley (Metcalfe). In the Season 4 finale, which aired in September 2019, Abby and Trace seemingly got back together after spending the season apart and entertaining new love interests.

Based on the Sherryl Woods novels, Chesapeake Shores also stars Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

