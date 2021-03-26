Jermaine Fowler In Talks To Star In Spy Comedy ‘The U.S.P.S.’ From Amazon Studios & Imagine Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off a starring role in Coming to 2 America, Jermaine Fowler is in talks to lead The U.S.P.S., a spy action-comedy which is being developed by Amazon Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and Chronology. Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Karen Lunder are producing the film with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer and Carmen Lewis of Chronology.

The pic is based on a 2020 Blacklist script by Perry Janes. Before landing on The Blacklist, Janes completed Imagine’s first Impact accelerator, an initiative that was launched in 2018 to democratize access to the entertainment industry and accelerate the development of original content.

The U.S.P.S. follows Michael, whose life is upended when his mother is killed in the line of duty as a postal carrier. He soon discovers his mother was part of a covert, highly trained spy organization that hides in plain sight–the United States Postal Service.

Fowler, who can currently be seen playing the long-lost son of Eddie Murphy’s King Akeem in the Coming to America sequel on Amazon, is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Morris Yorn Barnes.

Janes is repped by Writ Large, CAA, and Cohen Gardner LLP.