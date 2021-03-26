Jennifer Lopez Netflix Pic ‘The Cipher’: Scribes Jason Smilovic And Todd Katzberg Adapting Isabella Maldonado Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Condor TV series creators and showrunners Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg are adapting Isabella Maldonado’s novel The Cipher, a movie which we told you Jennifer Lopez was attached to star in.

In The Cipher, FBI agent Nina Guerrero (Lopez) finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online corresponding to recent murders in order to lure her into a cat and mouse chase.

Lopez is producing with her partners Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Medina. EPs are Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Maldonado, Catherine Hagedorn. Courtney Baxter is assoicate producer.

Condor ran for two seasons on the Audience Channel, the series an adaptation the 1975 feature Three Days of the Condor. The series starred William Hurt, Bob Balaban, Mira Sorvino, and Max Irons.

Smilovic and Katzberg most recently adapted the Robert Littell’s cold war era novel The Sisters for Pioneer Pictures and Thunder Road with Smilovic set to direct.

Previous feature credits for Smilovic include Lucky Number Slevin and the Todd Phillips summer feature War Dogs which earned Jonah Hill a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actor – Comedy/Musical category.

The scribes are repped by CAA and Lit Entertainment Group with attorney Amy Nickin for Smilovic and attorney Bruce Gellman for Katzberg.