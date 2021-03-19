Jennifer Garner’s Netflix Movie ‘Yes Day’ On Track To Be Seen By 53M In First Month

Jennifer Garner’s family comedy Yes Day is on track to be seen by 53 million households in the first four weeks of its release, Garner said on her Instagram feed Friday. The Miguel Arteta-directed movie was released March 12 on the streaming giant and has already been No. 1 in 50 countries where it has debuted, according to Netflix.

If the projection holds, the pic co-starring Edgar Ramirez would be on track to be the streaming giant’s second-biggest Kids & Family release behind this past season’s The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2, which was seen by 61 million subs in its first month. By comparison, its kids title We Can Be Heroes was projected to be seen by 44 million in its first four weeks.

In Netflix’s metric, a view is counted as any sampling of at least two minutes of programming.

Last year, Netflix released its top 10 films list where the action thriller Extraction was No. 1 overall, seen by 99 million households in its first four weeks.

Based on the book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and adapted by Justin Malen, Yes Day follows L.A. parents Allison (Garner) and Carlos (Ramírez), who decide to give their kids a “yes day” after feeling they say no to them all the time. Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla, H.E.R., Nat Faxon, Molly Sims, Fortune Feimster and Arturo Castro co-star.

Garner, who also produces Yes Day alongside Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Daniel Rappaport and Nicole King Solaka, has already signed on for two more films with Netflix including Family Leave, a family comedy based on Rosenthal’s bestseller Bedtime For Mommy. Victoria Strouse has adapted the screenplay for that pic, which also hails from Grey Matter Productions’ Grey and Everard and Linden Entertainment’s Solaka.

Garner also stars in the streamer’s sci-fi pic The Adam Project along with Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.