Jemaine Clement & Taika Waititi’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Spinoff ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Heads To The CW & HBO Max In First Joint Acquisition

Wellington Paranormal, a New Zealand horror mockumentary based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s What We Do in the Shadows film, is coming to the U.S.

The show, which launched on New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ2 in 2018, has been picked up by The CW and HBO Max – the first time the two WarnerMedia brands have jointly acquired a show.

The comedy will launch first on The CW this summer, and each episode will then be available to stream via the network’s ad-supported digital platforms and streaming service HBO Max the day after its linear bow.

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two incurious police officers from the What We Do in the Shadows movie. It revolves around Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), who both appeared in the film. They are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

Wellington Paranormal is the latest spinoff of the vampire comedy feature, which has been turned into FX’s popular eponymous comedy.

It was created by Clement and Waititi, who serve as executive producers of the series with Paul Yates, and is produced by the New Zealand Documentary Board.

The third season of the show launched in New Zealand in February.

It is the latest international deal for the comedy, which was recently picked up by Sky in the UK. Fremantle is distributing globally.