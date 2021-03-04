Jeff Schine Joins ‘Long Slow Exhale’ Basketball Drama Series At Spectrum Originals

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Schine (SEAL Team) is set as a series regular opposite Rose Rollins and Josh Lucas in Long Slow Exhale, Spectrum Originals’ upcoming drama series from L.A. Finest‘s Pam Veasey, Anton Cropper and John Dove and Paramount TV Studios. After a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum, the series will air with a second window on BET.

Created by Veasey and to be directed by Cropper, Long Slow Exhale follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), the successful head coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. Sorting through the secrets to unravel the truth, she is forced to make decisions that will affect her, her family and the young female athletes who depend on her.

Schine will play Eddie Hagen, the Assistant Coach of the Clayton Hall Cougars.

Veasey, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Cropper, Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories and Dove.

Schine was previously seen in CBS’ SEAL Team and Showtime’s Masters of Sex, and he voiced the role of Captain America in the video game Marvel’s Avengers. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, HRI Talent and People Store.