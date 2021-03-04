Jeanne Tripplehorn Joins Chris Pratt In ‘The Terminal List’ Amazon Conspiracy Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jeanne Tripplehorn is set as a lead opposite Chris Pratt, Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch in Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel.

Pratt also executive produces the series along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Written by DiGilio, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Tripplehorn, who I hear has a one-year deal, will play Lorraine Hartley, the first female Secretary of Defense. Ambitious, savvy, and armed with a rough-hewn sense of humor, Hartley rose up the chain of command promoting a numbers-driven strategy that leaned heavily on SpecOps. But when tragedy strikes the Navy SEAL community, Hartley must act to protect James Reece (Pratt) and these valued warriors while grappling with the consequences of her own directives.

DiGilio, who serves as showrunner, Carr and Pratt serve as executive producers alongside Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films and writer Daniel Shattuck.

Tripplehorn was most recently seen in FX/Hulu’s Emmy-nominated limited series Mrs. America. She is currently filming The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ historical drama for HBO. She previously starred for five seasons on HBO’s Big Love and earned an Emmy nomination for her role in the movie Grey Gardens. Her recent work includes the film Gloria Bell, starring opposite Julianne Moore, Brad Garrett, and Michael Cera. She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.